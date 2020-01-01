Chrissy Teigen enjoys 'a giggle' for first time since baby loss

Chrissy Teigen managed to laugh on Saturday for the first time since losing her son midway through her third pregnancy.

The model, cookbook author, and TV personality returned to social media and found herself smiling as she read a funny post on the Betches Instagram account, which shares comedic content from all over the Internet.

"Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I'm excited I'll be wearing a mask so I don't have to hear 'mustache too?'" read the message, which was originally written by Kara Morehart.

It was captioned: "It's the little things..."

Reacting to the humorous remark, Chrissy commented, "Finally, a giggle. Thank you."

It was Chrissy's first post online since 30 September, when she and husband John Legend announced their baby boy Jack had not survived after Chrissy was hospitalised with heavy bleeding, a complication linked to a weak placenta. Chrissy has been transparent about the loss of her baby and shared her grief to her 13.3 million Twitter followers. Many other celebrities, including Kate Beckinsale, Viola Davis, Channing Tatum, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Selma Blair, Ruby Rose, Sophia Bush and Alyssa Milano, have expressed public support for the bereaved family.

Responding to the star, the people behind the Betches account wrote: "it is an honor and a privilege."

Chrissy and John are already parents to daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two.