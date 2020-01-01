NEWS Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins back together for Cleopatra Newsdesk Share with :





Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins will reunite to make Cleopatra, a biographical drama.



According to Deadline, the pair, who previously created DC Comics superhero flick Wonder Woman in 2017, has teamed up with Shutter Island screenwriter Laeta Kalogridis after Gadot initiated the concept for the biopic. As well as starring as the titular character, Gadot will co-produce the film along with her husband, Jaron Versano, and director Jenkins.



Taking to social media to announce her excitement at the project, Gadot tweeted: As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks



and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before."



She went on to say that the filmmakers intend to tell Cleopatra's story "for the first time through women's eyes, both behind and in front of the camera".



"We are especially thrilled to be announcing this on #InternationalDayoftheGirl," Gadot added.



"We hope women and girls all around the world, who aspire to tell stories will never give up on their dreams and will make their voices heard, by and for other women," she shared.



Paramount Pictures will distribute the film, after emerging from a hotly contested bidding war over the weekend, with the studio keen to mount a big-budget theatrical release without delay.