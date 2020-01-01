NEWS John David Washington to star in David O. Russell's new movie - report Newsdesk Share with :





John David Washington has joined Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in David O. Russell’s new drama.



Back in January, it was announced that Bale had boarded the top-secret project, followed by Australian actress Robbie, who joined the movie one month later.



Now, Tenet star Washington is set to star in the film, which will reportedly follow the story of an unlikely partnership between a doctor and a lawyer, according to Deadline.



Russell's upcoming project, which has the working title of Amsterdam, also has the likes of Oscar winners Jamie Foxx and Angelina Jolie reportedly circling roles.



Michael B. Jordan was previously attached to the film but has now departed, according to Variety.



Bale has previously worked with Russell on The Fighter and American Hustle, while the director's frequent collaborator Jennifer Lawrence is also being touted as a potential female lead in the drama, alongside Robbie.

Russell has written the script for his new drama, which is set up under Regency's deal with Fox/Disney, but plot details are being kept under wraps.



Production was due to start in Los Angeles back in April, but after the outbreak of Covid-19, filming has been delayed until January.



The upcoming film marks Russell's Hollywood comeback after he took a five-year hiatus following the release of his movie Joy, starring Lawrence, in 2015. He is also working on an adaptation of 2013 novel The Skies Belong to Us, with Michael B. Jordan attached to star and also produce.