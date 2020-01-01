Prince Harry and Meghan witnessed son Archie's first steps during lockdown

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, witnessed their son Archie's "first steps, first run and first fall" during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The pair spent the lockdown at their new house in Montecito, California, with 17-month-old Archie, and being forced to stay at home during the pandemic meant they were able to be there for several of their son's milestone moments.

As they took part in a video chat with Malala Yousafzai to commemorate the International Day of the Girl on Sunday, the Pakistani activist for female education asked them how they'd been spending their time during lockdown, to which Harry quipped: "On Zoom!"

Meghan then added that "outside of" participating in virtual calls, they'd been spending the majority of their time with their "little one".

"We were both there for his first steps, his first run, his first fall, his first everything," Harry smiled.

"It’s just fantastic, because I think in so many ways, we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow and in the absence of Covid we would be traveling and working more externally and we’d miss a lot of those moments,” Meghan explained. "It’s been a lot of really good family time."