Beverly Hills, 90210 celebrate Luke Perry's 54th birthday with social media tributes

Luke Perry was honoured by his former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars on what would have been his 54th birthday.

The Riverdale actor died after suffering a massive stroke in March 2019 and many of his co-workers took to social media to keep his memory alive on what would have been his special day.

Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green were among the stars of the ’90s TV drama who paid tribute to their friend on Sunday, sharing throwback snaps along with touching messages.

To honour her late screen partner, Jennie shared a black-and-white selfie of the two of them together, captioning it, “Forever in my heart.” Meanwhile, Tori reflected on Luke’s memory as she admitted she's "grateful to my family and extended family" alongside a photo of her and her three-year-old son Beau.

"Loving on them hard right now. And, doesn’t feel right not to mention that today is our brother Luke’s bday," she penned. "Thinking about him and missing him. But, that’s every day. So grateful he got to meet my littlest Beau and snuggle him when he was a babe."

Brian posted a photo of himself with Luke from a beach photoshoot for the programme, penning in a short, sweet caption, “Happy Birthday brother!! Love You."

Other stars to honour Luke include Shannen Doherty, who shared a photograph of him on her Instagram Story and wrote “Luke,” while Ian Ziering posted a photo of Luke, Ian, Brian and Jason Priestly, with the message, “All brothers from different mothers. Happy birthday LP, RIP.”