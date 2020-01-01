Anne Hathaway honours 'flawless' The Witches predecessor Anjelica Huston

Anne Hathaway has honoured Anjelica Huston ahead of her debut in The Witches.

The Oscar-winning actress plays the Grand High Witch in Robert Zemeckis' upcoming remake of the 1990 fantasy comedy, and the 37-year-old took a moment to celebrate Anjelica's memorable performance in the original.

"Would you please take a moment to join me in celebrating Anjelica Huston’s flawless and iconic turn as The Grand High Witch?" Anne wrote alongside a series of images of the 69-year-old Hollywood icon on Instagram.

"Her performance is magnificent - witty, unforgettable, scary as hell and sheer perfection (the scene where she pushes the baby down the cliff still gives me chills to this day.) I just wanted to say, one AH to another, that I tip my wig to the O.G.G.H.W. (original Grand High Witch) Anjelica Huston," she added.

The original movie, based on Roald Dahl's 1983 novel and directed by Nicolas Roeg, follows the story of a young orphan who stumbles upon a secret coven of witches during a holiday at the seaside, and with the help of his beloved grandmother, tries to halt their plan to turn every child across the world into a mouse.

Despite performing poorly at the box office, it went on to become a cult classic, with Anjelica's scene-stealing performance as the Grand High Witch terrifying a generation of children.

The new version of The Witches, narrated by Chris Rock and also starring Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, and Kristin Chenoweth, will premiere on HBO Max in the U.S. on 22 October and via premium video on-demand platforms in the U.K. on 26 October.