Kate Winslet to star in Scott Z. Burns' next movie Fake!

Kate Winslet has signed up to star in Scott Z. Burns' next directorial project Fake!

Fake! will serve as a reunion between the Oscar-winning actress and the writer/director, who wrote the screenplay for Steven Soderbergh's 2011 pandemic movie Contagion, in which she starred.

According to Deadline, Burns will write and direct the project and produce with Winslet, Jennifer Todd, and Jen McAdam.

Fake! is based on the currently unpublished book by McAdam with Douglas Thompson, based on the true-life story of McAdam, who was a victim of OneCoin's Ponzi scheme. McAdam and her friends and family invested in the scheme and lost close to $300,000 (£230,000).

OneCoin was promoted as a cryptocurrency by two offshore companies founded by Ruja Ignatova and Sebastian Greenwood. The Ponzi scheme allegedly raked in $4 billion (£3 billion) worldwide. Ignatova disappeared in 2017 and is still at large, while Greenwood was arrested in 2018, as was Ignatova's brother Konstantin Ignatov, who pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering and fraud.

Burns is no stranger to writing movies about real-life scandals, as he took on the Panama Papers furore in 2019's The Laundromat, and the CIA's use of torture as an interrogation tool after 9/11 in The Report, which he also directed.

Winslet is currently winning praise for her performance alongside Saoirse Ronan in Ammonite, which is doing the film festival rounds. She has completed filming James Cameron's Avatar 2, is currently in production on TV show Mare of Easttown, and is attached to portray Elizabeth 'Lee' Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II, in an upcoming biopic.