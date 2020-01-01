Dominic West pictured getting close to co-star Lily James in Rome

Married actor Dominic West was pictured canoodling with his The Pursuit of Love co-star Lily James during a break in Rome, Italy on Sunday.

Dominic, who turns 51 on Thursday, has been filming an adaptation of Nancy Mitford's novel with Lily in the U.K. over the summer, but they were pictured looking intimate while on a trip to the Italian capital in snaps obtained by Britain's Daily Mail newspaper.

In the pictures, they are seen sharing an electric scooter, while he places his hands around Lily's waist, and in other snaps, he appears to kiss her neck and tenderly touch her hair while sitting at a table outside a restaurant.

The Affair star is married to aristocratic Irish landscape gardener Catherine FitzGerald, with whom he has four school-aged children. The couple has not publicly announced any split. He also has an adult daughter from a previous relationship.

The Baby Driver actress, 31, reportedly ended her on-off relationship with Matt Smith recently after dating for more than five years, after a failed attempt to rekindle their romance.

A source told British newspaper The Sun of their split: "They have gone back and forth this year trying to sort things out between them because they both have so much love for each other.

"But unfortunately it just isn't working and they have mutually decided to just close this chapter of their lives."

Dominic and Catherine have been married for ten years. Both their representatives have been contacted for comment, but did not immediately respond to the request.