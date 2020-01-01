NEWS Emma Corrin: 'Playing Princess Diana made me more sensitive to Harry and Meghan's situation' Newsdesk Share with :





Emma Corrin became "more sensitive" to Prince Harry and Meghan's situation after playing his mother Princess Diana in The Crown.



The 24-year-old actress has taken up the role of the late royal in the upcoming fourth season of the hit Netflix show and was asked during an interview with USA Today whether or not her perspective on the tabloid attention face by young royals has changed since she portrayed Diana.



"It’s made me very sensitive to what Harry and Meghan are going through at the moment," Emma replied.

She reflected: "I think, just as I feel protective towards anyone who is subjected to that kind of invasive journalism and attention."



In a separate interview with Sky News, the young star admitted she was "incredibly daunted" ahead of portraying Diana. And when it comes to the audience, she can't even let herself think about the prospect of Harry or his brother William tuning in.



"I try not to think about whether people watch it because I think that's a slippery slope," she sighed.



"You can't really control if they do and also if you start thinking about, 'I wonder what they'll think'... It's kind of, yeah, it's quite stressful," she admitted.