Reality star Binky Felstead loses baby

Reality TV regular Binky Felstead has shared that she recently suffered a miscarriage.



The Made in Chelsea star took to Instagram to tell followers she lost her baby during the 11th week of pregnancy, adding she hopes her story can help others struggling.



"Today would have been my 18 week mark, but sadly we had an early miscarriage just before 12 weeks," she wrote.



Binky, who recently became engaged to Max Fredrik Darnton, admitted her miscarriage was a shock after the "relatively straightforward pregnancy" with her daughter India.



"I'll admit I was naive enough to assume the next one would be as straightforward, but I had two early scans as I was concerned I was bleeding," she disclosed.

Binky continued: "They found a very strong heartbeat. However, on the third scan I was told, 'I'm afraid there's no heartbeat'."



The 30-year-old said she has to keep reminding herself: "there was nothing I could have done, and perhaps this was nature's way of saying that for whatever reason, this little soul wasn't ready for the world".



She added: "When speaking to a few close friends about our situation, we learned that some of them too have had miscarriages in the past. I asked why they've never said anything, and they just said they felt they couldn't, or shouldn't talk about it. Almost like it's a taboo subject, which is heartbreaking."



Binky's candid post comes just days after actress Kate Beckinsale revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in her 20s as she offered support to Chrissy Teigen, who lost her baby last month.