Lily Collins' fiance sparked her love of the great outdoors

Lily Collins' fiance Charlie McDowell has transformed her life by turning her into a keen camper who loves connecting with nature.



The 31-year-old announced her engagement to Charlie last month after he proposed on a road trip to New Mexico following a whirlwind romance.



Lily, the daughter of rock legend Phil Collins, shared that her pals have noticed how much she's changed since finding love, as she and Charlie now spend their time camping under the stars.



"Some of my friends are, like, who are you? But you don't always know what you like until you try it," she explained, going on to say how changing her lifestyle has helped her cope with an enforced break from work due to Covid-19.



"I've figured out tools now - reading, listening to podcasts, having the support of a loved one, a dog, meditating, travelling or road trips, connecting to nature," she added.



Recalling how she fell for Charlie, who is the son of actor Malcolm McDowell, she said: "It was crazy, like I manifested it or something. It was an instant thing. I guess I'd just been waiting for it."



The Emily in Paris star also acknowledged being in love in lockdown has helped her become a better person.



"I've learnt a lot about myself and other things - to understand myself better, but also to make me a better friend, daughter, partner, sister," she mused.