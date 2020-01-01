NEWS Jonah Hill and fiancee split Newsdesk Share with :





Jonah Hill and his fiancee Gianna Santos have reportedly split, ending their engagement.



The news was first reported by People magazine, who cited a source close to Jonah as saying that the pair had an "amicable" break-up. Another insider told Us Weekly that the pair had ended things around six weeks ago, adding: "The spark went in Jonah and Gianna’s relationship."



Their split comes a year after Jonah and Gianna got engaged, following 12 months of dating. The low-key couple were last seen together in August.



The Wolf of Wall Street star was first spotted with Gianna, a content manager at beauty company Violet Grey, in New York City in August 2018.



Jonah previously dated Erin Galpern in 2017 and romanced Dustin Hoffman’s daughter Alexandra. Back in 2011, he split from his long-term girlfriend Jordan Klein.



The 36-year-old star is believed to have been spending time with his sister, Booksmart actress Beanie Feldstein, during the Covid-19 quarantine.