NEWS Jamie Lee Curtis suspects Chris Evans' nude photo leak was 'planned' Newsdesk Share with :





Jamie Lee Curtis has a theory that her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans "planned" his nude photo leak to urge fans to vote.



The actress was asked about the jaw-dropping incident during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and offered up a hunch about the headline-making incident.



The Captain America star took to his Instagram Stories last month to share an iPhone video, but when the footage ended, the actor's camera roll ran and eagle-eyed followers spotted a dark photo of a penis. Jamie Lee believes Chris is a clever guy and may have pulled the stunt to start a conversation about the upcoming U.S. Presidential elections on November 3.



"My question is this, he's so smart and such an unbelievably beautiful human being," Jamie Lee said. "I'm wondering if it was even planned?'



Kelly agreed adding, "Oh, he's so clever! I kind of think it was planned just because he was trying to get people to vote."



Chris addressed the mishap with a sense of humour, using all the attention to promote the importance of voting.



"Now that I have your attention... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" the 39-year-old star wrote on his Twitter account.