NEWS Kevin Hart 'can't wait' to get stuck in with the Planes, Trains and Automobiles remake Newsdesk





The 41-year-old actor is set to star opposite Will Smith in a new take on the 1987 road trip comedy, which starred John Candy and Steve Martin as their characters got stuck together while trying to make it to Chicago by Thanksgiving.



Kevin told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Me and Will have been talking about doing a movie for the longest time and we just [couldn’t] put our finger on what that movie was.



“So, for us to get to a point where we agree that said material was our project - because our personalities not only fit, but we could really pop in this situation - it was just a no-brainer.



“Remaking this movie is something we are excited about. We can't wait to do it.



"The studio's happy and it's about rolling my sleeves up and getting the script to where it's supposed to be.”



The original movie was directed by John Hughes as Martin and Candy appeared as mismatched businessmen trying to get home for the holidays.



It's said the remake will be a more modern version, with 'Central Intelligence' actor Hart and 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star Smith still playing two characters forced to team up to make their way back to their loved ones.



Both leading men are also developing the new movie through their HartBeat Productions and Westbrook Studios respectively.



The pair will also serve as producers alongside Westbrook Studios co-president and head of motion pictures Jon Mone, and HartBeat’s president of film and television Bryan Smiley.



Meanwhile, 'Brooklyn 99' scribe Aeysha Carr will make her feature writing debut as she pens the screenplay for the upcoming comedy.