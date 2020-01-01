NEWS Mission: Impossible 7 resumes filming in Italy Newsdesk Share with :





Tom Cruise is back in Italy as he resumes filming Mission: Impossible 7.



Back in February, production on the seventh instalment in the saga had been due to begin in Venice but was shut down as Italian government officials tried to contain the outbreak of Covid-19.



It was one of the first big blockbusters to be affected by the pandemic and resumed filming over summer in London when self-isolation restrictions began to ease.



Director Christopher McQuarrie documented the cast and crew's stint in Norway last month, and now they've headed to Rome, with several of the film's stars being spotted filming scenes in and around the Italian capital.



Cruise, who is reprising his role as Ethan Hunt, was seen pulling franchise newcomer Hayley Atwell from a police car that had been involved in a crash, while McQuarrie looked on.



The 58-year-old was wearing grey trousers and a grey waistcoat as he kept hold of Atwell, who was dressed in a white shirt and black trousers.



And according to footage obtained by the Associated Press, the two stars were also handcuffed together during earlier scenes in the car chase.



Cruise and Atwell waved to fans that had gathered nearby once the cameras stopped rolling, and the Top Gun star was spotted speaking to stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood while wearing a face mask.



Returning cast members Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby were seen filming scenes in Rome, and newcomers Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, and Pom Klementieff are also in the city.

Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released in November 2021.