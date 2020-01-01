NEWS Sandra Bullock set to reunite with Ryan Reynolds on new movie Newsdesk Share with :





Sandra Bullock is reportedly set to reunite with Ryan Reynolds on her new movie, The Lost City of D.



The Oscar-winning actress has signed up to the romantic action adventure, with Reynolds loosely attached to the project, according to editors at The Wrap.



It would be the first time the duo has been on screen together since 2009's The Proposal.



Directors Adam and Aaron Nee, who previously helmed crime comedy Band of Robbers, will be in charge of the movie, with Seth Gordon creating the story and Dana Fox penning the script.



The Gravity star will also serve as producer on The Lost City of D, alongside Gordon and Liza Chasin.



The movie will follow an author, played by Bullock, who discovers that a fictional city she had written about in one of her novels is real, and she sets out on a journey to find it, only to be accompanied by an actor, portrayed by Reynolds, who played a character from her book.



According to The Wrap, The Lost City of D is inspired by 1984 classic adventure rom-com Romancing the Stone, which starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.



It will mark a return to the big screen for Bullock, who was last seen in Netflix's horror thriller Bird Box in 2018, while Reynolds is currently filming Red Notice, with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.