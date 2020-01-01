Dominic West and wife put on united front following Lily James pictures

Dominic West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald declared to the press that their marriage was still going strong on Tuesday, following the publication of pictures showing him getting cosy with Lily James.



On Monday, photographs were published on the MailOnline showing The Affair actor kissing his The Pursuit of Love co-star's neck at a restaurant in Rome, Italy, on Sunday, along with shots of his hands placed affectionately round her waist while riding on an electric scooter.



Dominic, 50, was photographed back at his family home in Wiltshire, England, early on Tuesday, after reportedly flying home from Rome on Monday, and on Tuesday morning, Dominic and Catherine emerged from the property together and made it clear the scandal had not derailed their marriage by kissing in front of awaiting photographers and sharing a statement.



According to the Mail Online, the couple smiled and told reporters, "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you," before handing out a piece of paper which contained the same words and both of their signatures.



Despite the united display, The Wire star's wedding ring was still off and Catherine kept her left hand in the pocket of her jeans, while he refused to answer any questions about the photographs from Italy.



After they making the brief statement, they returned to their home and then left in a car moments later.



Dominic and Catherine have been married since 2010 and shared four children.



He had been filming the BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford's novel The Pursuit of Love with Lily over the summer. The Cinderella actress, 31, is yet to comment on the pictures.