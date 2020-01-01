NEWS Jude Law stars alongside son Raff for the first time in new short film Newsdesk Share with :





Jude Law and his son Raff Law star alongside each other for the first time in upcoming short film The Hat.



The Talented Mr. Ripley star and his 24-year-old son filmed the five-minute short on location in the U.K. during the summer lockdown, with the short feature being shot entirely on an iPhone.



Darren Strowger's debut film, which marks the first time the father-son duo have acted together, will benefit the Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America charities as all profits from streaming revenue will go directly to them.



Both actors have donated their fee to the cause, while long-time Teenage Cancer Trust supporter Pete Townshend, from The Who, has created an original score for the film.



"What I am most proud of is The Hat has so many firsts," Strowger said in a statement. "To have Jude and Raff starring together for the first time, to have shot the film entirely in lockdown on iPhone and to have all proceeds from the film go to charity which is a new financial model of filmmaking. When you add to this a music score by Pete Townshend, which is his first since (1975 movie) Tommy, I could not ask for more in my first film."



The plot summary on IMDb reads: "A young man wanders into the middle of a barren field, and just as he's enjoying the peace of it all, a mystery assailant comes running out of the trees towards him. But some things you can't outrun."



The Hat, the first in a planned series of shorts to benefit these charities, will have its world premiere at the Raindance Film Festival in London on 6 November. It is currently nominated for Best U.K. Short at the independent festival.



The premiere, which will also benefit the charities, will be accompanied by a live performance from Townshend plus a Q&A with the Laws and Strowger.