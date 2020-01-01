NEWS Kevin Hart: 'New daughter has balanced out our family' Newsdesk Share with :





Kevin Hart couldn't be happier after becoming a dad of four.



The Night School star and his wife Eniko, who already share two-year-old son Kenzo, welcomed a baby girl named Kaori Mai into the world in late September. Hart also has 15-year-old daughter, Heaven, and 12-year-old son, Hendrix, from a previous relationship, and he likes that he now has a balanced mix of boys and girls.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor gushed over the new arrival, sharing: "Four kids now! It was lop-sided with our ratio for a minute, but Hendrix and Kenzo and myself, we could not be more excited about the addition of another little girl."



His parenting commitments aren't keeping the star from work, however, as he's booked and busy with the upcoming all-star MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon, for which he'll replace late comedian Jerry Lewis, later this month, plus his upcoming remake of Trains, Planes and Automobiles with Will Smith.



"Me and Will have been talking about doing a movie for the longest time and we just (couldn't) put our finger on what that movie was," he shared of the duo's project. "So, for us to get to a point where we agree that said material was our project - because our personalities not only fit, but we could really pop in this situation - it was just a no-brainer."



"Remaking this movie is something we are excited about," Hart continued. "We can't wait to do it. The studio's happy and it's about rolling my sleeves up and getting the script to where it's supposed to be."