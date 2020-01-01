NEWS Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19 Newsdesk Share with :





Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has entered quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.



The striker was due to lead his country's team against Sweden in Wednesday's UEFA Nation's League clash, but he has been forced to sit out the game.



A statement released by officials at the Portuguese Football Federation on Tuesday reads: "Cristiano Ronaldo was released from training with the national team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden.



"The Portugal international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation."



Ronaldo's teammates all underwent new tests on Tuesday in light of his diagnosis, and no one else had contracted the coronavirus.



The sportsman and model, who plays for Italian side Juventus, will now have to spend the next two weeks in self-quarantine at home.



Ronaldo, a father-of-four, is the latest top athlete to contract the virus - American football star Cam Newton, basketball ace Kevin Durant, golfer Nick Watney, world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic, and Brazilian soccer icon Neymar are just some of the big names who have battled Covid-19.