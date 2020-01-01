NEWS Jessica Henwick believes that 'The Matrix 4' could be a game-changing blockbuster Newsdesk Share with :





The 28-year-old actress has been cast in the highly-anticipated next installment of the sci-fi action series and believes that it has similarities with the original 1999 movie, which was acclaimed by audiences and critics for its complex story and innovative filmmaking by directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski.



Speaking to Comicbook.com, Jessica said: "There are definitely moments on set where Yahya (Abdul-Mateen II) and I look at each other and we just go, 'Matrix 4'. Those pinch me moments."



Lana is directing this movie alone and Henwick has suggested that it could be a revolutionary project.



The 'Iron Fist' star explained: "Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using. That's probably all I can say for that."



Yahya previously suggested that fans will "really like" the film.



The 34-year-old actor said: "My reaction to the script (was), 'Wow, people are really gonna like this. I like this. People are really gonna like this.'



"It's different and it's the same, you know, at the same time. It's a really, really very intelligent blend of what we want and what we may not know that we want."



'The Trial of the Chicago 7' star also opened about his first meeting with Lana and how she has created a "family" amongst the cars.



Yahya recalled: "My first meeting with Lana wasn't even really an audition. It was a meeting about getting to know me, and getting to know her, and our histories, and how I am as an actor.



"Lana was interested in creating a family before she was interested in creating a cast. I was very fortunate to be welcomed into that family."