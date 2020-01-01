Gal Gadot: 'I'm all types of moms'

Gal Gadot is all kinds of mothers to her two daughters.

The Wonder Woman star, who is mum to Maya, three, and Alma, eight, with her husband Yaron Varsano said she feels "very connected" to her kids and always talks to them about how they are feeling, but sometimes she's not the most patient.

"Being a mom is the best thing I’ve ever done, the project of my life," she told Vanity Fair.

"I’m all types of moms," she continued, noting: "It depends what days you’re asking."

Explaining: "I'm very warm and I make sure to keep the channels of communication open and we always talk about feelings and stuff like that," Gadot reflected that she has learned not to interrupt her kids.

"(But) I can be hysterical at times," she went on, "I can be goofy. We laugh a lot. I can have a lot of patience, but then when I lose it, it’s not great."

Gadot added that she considered her experiences a normal part of motherhood: "I think that every mom can relate to this - once you have a baby, you get a huge sack of guilt, which is something that I’m dealing with all the time. But I realised I can only try and be the best version of a mom that I can be. So I just try to do my best and give them everything that I can."