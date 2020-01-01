Two and a Half Men star dead at 77

Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell has died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The 77-year-old actress passed away on Monday at Sherman Oaks Hospital in California.

Ferrell, who portrayed housekeeper Berta on TV for 12 years, earning two Emmy nominations, also appeared on L.A. Law, Good Times, E/R, Grace and Frankie, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

An original member of the Circle Repertory Theatre, she enjoyed huge successes onstage too, appearing in The Sea Horse in 1974, for which she earned Drama Desk, Theatre World and Obie awards for Best Actress, Hot L Baltimore, Battle of Angels, and Picnic.

Meanwhile, her film credits include Network, Mystic Pizza, True Romance, Erin Brockovich, and Edward Scissorhands.

Born in Charleston, West Virginia, Ferrell graduated from Marshall University with a degree in history education. She later taught acting for television at UCLA.

Her most recent acting credits have included Netflix’s The Ranch and TV movie A Very Nutty Christmas.

Ferrell was admitted to a long-term care facility after suffering a heart attack over the summer. She battled a variety of health issues ever since she was hospitalised with a kidney infection in West Virginia in December.

She spent much of January recuperating at her home in Charleston, where she also underwent physical therapy, but she was hospitalised again in May as she struggled to overcome an illness linked to her prior infection.