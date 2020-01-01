NEWS Kevin Hart and Will Smith wanted to collaborate for 'the longest time' Newsdesk Share with :





Kevin Hart has shared his excitement over finally starring with Will Smith in an upcoming remake of John Hughes' Trains, Planes and Automobiles.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Hart professed: "Me and Will have been talking about doing a movie for the longest time and we just (couldn't) put our finger on what that movie was."



He went on: "So, for us to get to a point where we agree that said material was our project — because our personalities not only fit, but we could really pop in this situation — it was just a no-brainer.”



The 1987 original Trains, Planes and Automobiles starred John Candy and Steve Martin. The comedic legends played an unlikely duo making a hectic cross-country journey to Chicago in time for Thanksgiving.



Hart said he and Smith couldn't wait to get started on their reboot of the comedy, which has been written by Aeysha Carr, best known for her work on Brooklyn 99. As well as acting, Hart and Smith will co-produce the film, under Hartbeat Productions and Smith’s Westbrook Studios, respectively.



“Remaking this movie is something we are excited about,” he enthused, “We can't wait to do it."



Hart added that Paramount Pictures, the remake's studio, had approved, and now it was up to him to perfect the script.



"The studio's happy and it's about rolling my sleeves up and getting the script to where it's supposed to be," he explained.