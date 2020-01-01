NEWS Princess Eugenie applauds Selena Gomez for showing off kidney transplant scars Newsdesk Share with :





Princess Eugenie has praised Selena Gomez for displaying her kidney transplant scars, urging others to be "proud" of whatever makes them unique.



The royal, who has a scar on her back from scoliosis surgery when she was 12, is applauding the Ice Cream singer after she took to Instagram last month and shared a photograph of herself posing in swimwear, displaying the marks left after her 2017 operation.



"I thought this was super cool of @selenagomez to show she's confident of who she is and what she went through after finding it difficult to show her scar," Eugenie wrote on her Instagram Story account.

"Let's be proud of our uniqueness," she added.



Eugenie showed off her own scar during her 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank.



"I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, but (showing it off) is a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this," she said to ITV at the time.



"I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that," Eugenie mused.



Promoting body positivity by showing off her kidney transplant scars in the stunning bathing suit shot, Selena wrote: "When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through."



Gomez received a new kidney from best friend Francia Raisa, who volunteered to help save her pal's life.