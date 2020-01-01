Caitlyn Jenner leads stars showing off homes in MTV Cribs reboot

Caitlyn Jenner and JoJo Siwa are among the stars who will allow cameras into their homes as part of a rebooted version of MTV Cribs.

The original show debuted in 2000, with the likes of Destiny's Child, Snoop Dogg, Gene Simmons, and Mariah Carey all showing off their pads over the years.

Now, the show is set to return later this month, with Caitlyn, JoJo, former Glee star Kevin McHale, British singer Stefflon Don, Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, The Vamps rocker Bradley Simpson, RuPaul's Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards, and British reality star Gemma Collins among the famous names taking part.

Announcing the new series in a statement to Variety, ViacomCBS executive Craig Orr says: "As we spend more time at home this year, our fascination with where and how others live is growing.

"MTV Cribs continues to connect our worldwide audiences with their favourite stars as they welcome us into their homes for an exclusive tour. This is pure property porn escapism at its most fabulous."

Internet sensation and dancer JoJo added: "I'm pumped to bring MTV fans into the colourful world of JoJo - complete with my most memorable outfits and the slime game room of my dreams."

Caitlyn's episode will include a close up look at her Malibu mansion, as well as some of her favourite wardrobe pieces.

MTV Cribs will debut on the music network's international channels on 26 October.