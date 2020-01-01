Nicole Kidman lost out on Notting Hill role because she wasn't talented enough

Nicole Kidman claims she missed out on a dream role opposite Hugh Grant in hit romantic comedy Notting Hill, because “she wasn’t talented enough”.

The actress was eyeing the part of cynical movie star Anna Scott, who falls for Hugh's bookish character, but lost out on the coveted role to Julia Roberts.

The Pretty Woman star went on to grab a Golden Globe nod for her performance in the 1999 film directed by Roger Michell.

Two decades on and Nicole is still smarting over failing to land the role, and speaking with her The Undoing co-star Hugh via Zoom for a new Marie Claire piece, the Australian actress said, "I really wanted the role that Julia Roberts played in Notting Hill... but I wasn’t well known enough, and I wasn’t talented enough."

Nicole also revealed she got close to appearing in another movie alongside Hugh, the 2003 Christmas-themed romantic comedy Love Actually.

"I think there was something... Maybe I was gonna do a small role in Love Actually at one point. I can't remember. It was not a big role,” she said.

Nicole and Hugh will play a married couple in new miniseries The Undoing, which debuts on HBO on 25 October.