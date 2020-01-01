Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth to star in Mad Max prequel Furiosa

Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have signed up to star in the Mad Max spin-off Furiosa.

The long-awaited movie, which will focus on the backstory of Charlize Theron's character from 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, is in advanced development at Warner Bros., according to Deadline.

Taylor-Joy has landed the title role in George Miller's prequel, which the Australian filmmaker has co-written and is producing, and she confirmed reports with a post on Twitter and Instagram, as she shared Deadline's article alongside a speechless emoji and the hashtag "#FURIOSA".

Hemsworth, who has an unknown role in the upcoming apocalyptic action thriller, also took to social media to share his joy at being cast in the blockbuster.

"Pretty damn fired up to be a part of a franchise that meant the world to me as a kid growing up in Australia," he wrote. "Mad Max was the pinnacle and a huge reason why I got into the business of telling stories. The fact that I'll have the honor of not only being directed by its original visionary in George Miller but also take part in Furiosa's origin story is incredibly exciting."

He also paid tribute to original Mad Max star Mel Gibson, as well as Tom Hardy, who played a younger version of the character in Miller's Fury Road.

"Huge respect to George, Mel, Charlize, Tom and all the cast and crew who helped build this epic world. I'll do my best to continue the tradition of cinematic bada*sery," the Thor star added.

The standalone movie will focus on the origins of Furiosa, long before she teamed up with Max Rockatansky in Fury Road.