Eddie Murphy's Coming to America sequel heading to Amazon Prime Video

Eddie Murphy's Coming to America sequel is reportedly set to head straight to Amazon Prime Video.

The highly-anticipated follow-up to the 1988 classic comedy, titled Coming 2 America, was originally due to hit cinemas on 25 December, but the release was thrown into disarray amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, studio bosses at Paramount are in talks with Amazon chiefs to finalise a deal to have the sequel stream exclusively on their on-demand service, according to Variety.

The proposed deal is worth an estimated $125 million (£96.6 million), and would pave the way for Coming 2 America to hit screens on 18 December.

The sequel, directed by Hustle & Flow filmmaker Craig Brewer, sees Murphy reprising his role as Prince Akeem, who is preparing to become king of the fictional country of Zamunda when he discovers he has a lovechild back in New York, and to honour his father's dying wish, Akeem must travel to the U.S. to find his son.

Original stars Arsenio Hall and James Earl Jones have also returned for the follow-up, alongside Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, and Wesley Snipes.

Final details being hammered out in the deal include two marketing tie-ins, with fast food chain McDonalds and whiskey brand Crown Royal, which are expected to be transferred over to Amazon Studios.

However, Murphy has yet to give the streaming move his blessing, Variety reports.