Lily James concedes 'she makes mistakes all the time' amid Dominic West scandal

Lily James admits she makes "mistakes all the time" but insists "it's best to follow your instincts... even if they're misguided" in an interview that dropped after she was spotted kissing her married co-star Dominic West in Italy.



The actress makes the comments in a new video interview for Harper's Bazaar, to promote the new movie adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's classic novel, Rebecca. In the online chat she discusses the character's affairs, and her own rebellious streak.



Speaking about the film, in which she plays a newlywed battling the shadow of her husband's dead first wife, Rebecca, she says:

"The character against Rebecca, she went against all norms as a woman, disobeyed her husband and had affairs was basically just brilliant and that was only in the 30s and people are afraid of women when they're unleashed and women are warriors and that's intimidating."



She continues: "I think I make mistakes all the time and I feel that's what life's about and I would never want to run away from a situation or be too scared to act.



"I think it's better to throw yourself in and if your instincts are right even if they're misguided or if you're open you can recover from your mistakes and learn from them."



Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed she was "always a rebellious teenager" and "it's important to rebel in that way" but admits she doesn't have it all figured out yet.



"I think criticism can be good if it's constructive but I feel like if it's attacking you or a vendetta that's really difficult but I'm still learning," she said, adding: "I'm still figuring it out but I do think I can grow and develop a thicker skin. All that matters is those who love you."



After Lily and Dominic were photographed looking intimate in Rome on Sunday, Dominic was seen at his home in Wiltshire, England, on Tuesday morning, where he and wife Catherine FitzGerald, announced they are staying together via a very public display of affection.



"Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together," they told reporters, before handing out a note, saying the same, which they both had signed. They were also pictured sharing a kiss.



The Affair actor Dominic and Lily, 31, filmed a BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford's novel The Pursuit of Love over the summer.