Gal Gadot defends star-studded Imagine video

Gal Gadot has defended her star-studded Imagine video after it was ridiculed on social media in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.



The Wonder Woman actress was slammed for putting together the cringeworthy viral video, which featured herself and some famous friends, such as Will Ferrell, Natalie Portman, and Kristen Wiig, singing along to John Lennon's peace anthem.



Many critics felt the footage was out of touch as it featured celebrities performing while in self-isolation in their beach houses and mega-million retreats, while real people were coping with the anxiety and fear in apartments, flats, and trailers.



Now the star has reflected on the song, insisting she had nothing but "good intentions" when she was putting the video together.



"Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it's just not the right good deed...," she told Vanity Fair. "It came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world."



The Israeli actress also detailed how the video came together with the support of Kristen, who helped her come up with the concept.



"Kristen is like the mayor of Hollywood," Gal explained. "Everyone loves her and she brought a bunch of people to the game, but yeah, I started it, and I can only say I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn't transcend."



Despite the mixed reaction, Gal has learned to cope with public disapproval, revealing her outspoken nature sometimes gets her into hot water.



"Sometimes it can get me in trouble," she added. "There is something that I've learned to say, which is, 'I don't disagree with you, but...' - so basically I'm disagreeing with you. I adapted. I just came to the conclusion, 'I do me, you do you. I'd rather have you not liking me at this moment than not saying my truth'."