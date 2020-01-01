NEWS Selena Gomez in talks to star in thriller Dollhouse Newsdesk Share with :





Selena Gomez is circling the lead role in upcoming psychological horror-thriller Dollhouse.



The singer and actress is in talks to lead the horror movie, which will be set in New York City's elite fashion scene and be in the same vein as Black Swan, the 2010 psychological horror film which earned Natalie Portman a Best Actress Oscar.



Selena will also produce the thriller alongside with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps, while the hunt is still on for someone to direct the movie from newcomer Michael Paisley's screenplay.



"Selena's involvement is an exciting direction for this project. She is supremely talented as both a star and a producer," said STXfilms Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson in a statement, reports Variety and Deadline. "Teaming Selena with Shawn and Dan's expertise in the horror-thriller genre will elevate Dollhouse and we couldn't be more thrilled by the way this is being developed."



STXfilms has picked up the global rights to Dollhouse.



The 28-year-old, who began her acting career as a child star in Barney & Friends, recently appeared in films such as The Dead Don't Die and Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York and voiced characters in Dolittle and the Hotel Transylvania animated franchise. She is currently starring in the HBO Max cooking series, Selena + Chef, which was filmed in her home during quarantine and was recently picked up for a second season.



She has also been getting more involved behind the camera in recent years. She will be an executive producer on the upcoming Hotel Transylvania 4, and her other producing credits include this year's romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery, Netflix TV show 13 Reasons Why, and the documentary Living Undocumented.