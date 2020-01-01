Bella Hadid dating Jack Nicholson's grandson - report

Bella Hadid has reportedly found love with Jack Nicholson's actor grandson Duke.

According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, the 24-year-old model has been "quietly dating" Duke, 21, for the past few weeks.

An insider told the outlet that, as well as spending time together in New York, the fledgling couple also enjoyed a trip away together for Bella's recent birthday.

While Bella opted against sharing any pictures of her trip with Duke on her social media pages, she did treat fans to some snaps of her getaway with her girlfriends to mark her big day.

"Oh gosh I feel just really lucky… I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non-refundable," she wrote alongside the images.

Bella's rumoured new relationship is her first since she split from The Weeknd last year, after rekindling their romance following their 2016 breakup.

Duke is one of the hottest up-and-coming actors in Hollywood, having appeared in Jordan Peele's horror movie Us in 2019 and also landing a role in upcoming film Dreamland alongside Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, and Evangeline Lilly.

He's the son of designer Jennifer Nicholson and pro surfer Mark Norfleet.