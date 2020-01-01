James Van Der Beek moves family to Texas after personal and professional tragedies

James Van Der Beek has moved his family from Los Angeles to Texas after suffering a string of personal and professional tragedies.

The Dawson's Creek star opened up about his and wife Kimberly's decision to move with their five children - Gwendolyn, two, Emilia, four, Annabel, six, Joshua, eight, and Olivia, 10 - to the Lone Star state in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Alongside photos of his kids getting back to nature, Van Der Beek wrote that Kimberly suffering two miscarriages, a health scare, his mother's death, a business deal gone wrong, and his early departure from Dancing with the Stars last year had all played a big part in the decision to relocate.

"In the last ten months, we've had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put @vanderkimberly in the hospital," he wrote. "We spent Christmas break thinking she had a tumor (the doctor was wrong, thank god), a business colleague I hired hijacked the project and stabbed me in the back, I was prematurely booted off a reality dancing show I was favored to win in front of the whole world, and my mom died."

The 43-year-old star also admitted that the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown had also influenced his thinking.

"And a shut-down," he added. "All of that led to some drastic changes in our lives, and dreams, and priorities... and landed us here. Overflowing with profound gratitude today."

James lost his mum, Melinda, at the age of 70 in July after a long illness, shortly after Kimberly suffered her second miscarriage in less than a year, one of five she has experienced in the last nine years.