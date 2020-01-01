NEWS Sharon Osbourne: 'Our house wasn't a home while filming reality TV series' Newsdesk Share with :





Sharon Osbourne has said she "understands" eldest daughter Aimee's decision not to appear in her family's classic reality TV show, insisting "the house wasn't a home anymore" while cameras were rolling.



The family - including Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy, Fashion Police star Kelly and Jack - fronted the hit MTV reality show, The Osbournes, in the early 2000s, which famously documented their wild home life.



However, one missing face was Aimee, who previously revealed she opted out of the show because she "valued my privacy within that family" - with mum Sharon admitting the 24 hours a day filming was too much for her daughter.

" It was chaos," she revealed on her U.S. daytime show The Talk, "the house wasn't a home anymore. It was a studio. So, I get why she didn't like it."



"But would I have done it differently? I didn’t know what I was doing then," the former America's Got Talent judge continued.



"So you know, I wouldn't have done anything differently because I had an unbelievable time doing it," she reflected.

Sharon went on to say that she had "great experiences" while working on the show, musing: "It was just something in my life that I don’t regret and I’m glad I did. I was just sorry that Aimee didn't come on the journey with us."



Aimee currently fronts the synth-pop band ARO but, according to Sharon, her daughter is the type of person who "doesn't want to be a celeb".



"She just wants to do her music and do her creative thing, and feel good about it. That’s it," she added.