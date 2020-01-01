Melanie C: 'it's the perfect time for a Spice Girls biopic'

Melanie C has her eyes set on a Spice Girls biopic, following a reunion tour of the girl band last year.

Chat show host Lorraine Kelly was interviewing Mel C for ITV breakfast show Lorraine and asked if the former bandmates would ever consider a biographic movie in the vein of Rocket Man or Bohemian Rhapsody.

Mel replied that she couldn't imagine a better time for a cinematic retelling of the group's formation after the success of the Spice World – 2019 Tour.

"I think it's the perfect time, really," the former Sporty Spice contemplated, reflecting: "When you look back at last year, the nostalgia - so many people came to the shows and they were reliving their childhood."

She went on: "I think the music and the story of the Spice Girls, the beginnings of it, everything that happened in between, I think it's perfect subject matter for one of those movies."

Elsewhere in the interview, Mel teased that she and the other girls were excited to start touring again once they were able to do so.

”It would be rude not to!" she laughed.

"We had the most incredible year last year, playing stadiums and we have got to do it again. We talk about it all the time," Mel continued.

“Of course, this year has thrown everything into chaos," she acknowledged, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think a lot of the big artists that were planning to perform this year will move to next year, so sadly it probably will delay the Spice Girls getting back on stage, but I’m doing everything within my power to make that happen,” she insisted.