Joaquin Phoenix to play Napoleon in Ridley Scott's historical drama

Joaquin Phoenix is set to reunite with Ridley Scott to play Napoleon Bonaparte in the director's upcoming historical drama.

The Oscar-winning actor will play the military leader and emperor in Kitbag, which will document his rise to success during the French Revolution and his subsequent dominance of Europe in the early 1800s, according to Deadline.

It will also focus on his obsessive and volatile relationship with his wife Josephine, whom he divorced in 1810 to marry Marie Louise of Austria.

The film's title is derived from the saying, "There is a general's staff hidden in every soldier's kitbag," and will focus on Napoleon's relentless ambition as one of the greatest military leaders in history.

Phoenix last worked with the British filmmaker on the Roman epic Gladiator, in which he played the villainous Commodus, back in 2000, and was subsequently nominated for an Academy Award.

Scott has just wrapped production on another historical drama, The Last Duel, starring Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Matt Damon. It tells the real-life medieval story of the last legally sanctioned duel in France.

The filmmaker is also gearing up to start filming his star-studded drama Gucci, featuring the likes of Lady Gaga, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Driver, and Jared Leto, in Italy next March.

Scott has teamed up with screenwriter David Scarpa, who penned his 2018 drama All the Money in the World, to write the script for the Napoleon historical epic.