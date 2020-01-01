Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep join Adam McKay's Don’t Look Up

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Timothee Chalamet have joined the already star-studded cast of Adam McKay's disaster comedy Don’t Look Up.

The trio will join Jennifer Lawrence for the upcoming movie, which was announced back in February, and is the first of the director's movies to feature exclusively on Netflix.

Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, and Matthew Perry have also boarded the comedy, with the former Friends star taking to Twitter to joke that he now needed to go to the gym.

"I just booked a movie with Meryl Streep! If you need me, I'll be on the treadmill for the next 6 weeks. #Dontlookup", Perry quipped.

It was announced back in May that two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett had also signed up to star in McKay's new flick, alongside Rob Morgan.

Don't Look Up will follow two low-level astronomers, played by DiCaprio and Lawrence, who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of a fast-approaching asteroid that is set to destroy Earth.

Production on the movie, which is being written by The Big Short director, was slated to begin in April ahead of a release later this year, but it is currently unknown when production is expected to start due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Collider, DiCaprio was forced to wait to see if he could film Don't Look Up before he was due to begin shooting Martin Scorsese's crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon in February next year.

A release date for Don't Look Up, which was originally planned to hit the streaming service and cinemas later this year, has yet to be finalised.