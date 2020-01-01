Idris Elba: 'If I tackled all my critics I'd have a miserable life'

Idris Elba chooses to ignore most criticism because he doesn't want a "miserable life".

The Luther actor, 48, reveals during an appearance on Liz Bonnin's podcast What Planet Are We On? he's "sensitive" to disapproval because he is just like everyone else.

"I tend to be a lot more sensitive to it so therefore I don't read it. I try to stay away from it," he explained. "And the reason I'm sensitive to it is because I don't feel different to anyone. I just happen to be in an industry that sheds a lot more light on me.

"And then my value system my personal life gets brought up into that and I'm just an entertainer. And if I tackled everyone that criticised me, I just would have a miserable life."

The Wire star went on to reflect on his support for climate change causes, sharing: "Ultimately as long as I feel that I'm just leading with my best foot forward, I'm not here to preach, I'm not here to tell you what I think needs to be done."

Idris, who appeared alongside his wife Sabrina, also spoke about the importance of tackling climate change and hoping to build a better world for future generations.

"We've just got married, I want to have children one day and bring them into a world which I don't think will be destroyed in the coming years and having that sense of responsibility on us," added model Sabrina.

Idris already has an 18-year-old daughter, Isan, and a six-year-old son, named Winston, from previous relationships.