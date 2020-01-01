NEWS Dexter Fletcher: Sherlock 3 ‘on the back burner’ Newsdesk Share with :





Director Dexter Fletcher says his big screen reboot of The Saint may be released before the next installment of the Sherlock Holmes franchise.



The director signed on to helm the Simon Templar film in February and was announced to take over from Guy Ritchie on Sherlock Holmes 3 in July 2019, with the movie set for release in December 2021.



However the director told podcast Celebrity Catch Up the current pandemic situation had delayed things.



“Sherlock’s hit its own issues on and off,” he said. “That’s sort of sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at and what's going to happen - and the same with The Saint.



“I’m pushing ahead with both of them... The Saint might happen first, I don’t know, it’s hard to say. They’re both up against the same dilemma, the same issue that we all [have]: How do you get large groups of people together to create something and then shift them all around the world? And what do you do with actors that are in a love scene? It’s complicated.”



Dexter also gave more details for his vision for both films, including how he would explore relationships on screen: “The Saint is about someone realising they’re something they’re not and trying to become something else, and that’s something I can relate to in my own life.”



In an open and candid chat, the director spoke about his life and career - including all the bumps along the way to his rise to Hollywood fame. He also talked about:



how Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels helped regain his credibility

why he won’t give up acting despite having signed on to direct three upcoming films

how Alan Rickman became his fairy godfather



You can hear the full chat with Dexter Fletcher on Celebrity Catch Up, which is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and all major platforms.