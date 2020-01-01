Lena Waithe producing Sammy Davis Jr. biopic

Lena Waithe is set to produce a biopic about the life of legendary musician Sammy Davis Jr.

The Master of None actress has teamed up with producing partner Rishi Rajani for the upcoming untitled MGM project, which is based on the 1996 biography Sammy Davis Jr.: My Father, which was written by the former Rat Pack star's daughter Tracey Davis, according to Deadline.

Waithe, who wrote and produced last year's critically-acclaimed crime drama Queen & Slim, said she was honoured to be bringing Davis' life to the big screen.

"Sammy Davis Jr. was one of the most impactful and influential figures in America," the Westworld star stated. "As Black culture continues to define popular culture, Sammy's immense mark is undeniable. His story as a generational talent trying to make his way as a father, husband, and a Black man in America is one I have long wanted to help tell."

Davis' daughter Tracey has given her blessing to the upcoming biopic, which is being written by David Matthews, and said she was thrilled that her father's legacy will be immortalised in film.

"My father was an extraordinary man, who experienced tremendous joys and fought tough battles throughout his years coming up in the industry," she shared. "His was not an easy road, but, like he did in all aspects of his life, he gave it everything he had. We plan to do the same with this film."

Davis began his career in showbiz as a child and shot to fame in 1951 after a legendary performance at Ciro's nightclub in West Hollywood following the Academy Awards.

He went on to star with his fellow Rat Pack members - Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Joey Bishop, and Peter Lawford - in the 1960 crime caper Ocean's 11, and had his own TV show in the '60s, as well as becoming a regular performer in Las Vegas, before his death at the age of 64 in 1990.