Armie Hammer wants estranged wife to return to the U.S. with kids

Armie Hammer has asked a California judge to order his estranged wife to return from the Cayman Islands with their kids, claiming he hasn't seen them for months.



According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the movie star wants Elizabeth Chambers to return to Los Angeles from an extended break overseas and agree on a custody schedule, which will allow him more time with their children.



Armie claims he and Chambers fled to the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean when the COVID-19 pandemic hit America because it appeared to be a safe haven, but when he and his wife split weeks later he returned to Los Angeles - and she has been there ever since.



Now, he wants Elizabeth to return home with daughter Harper Grace, five, and son Ford, three.



His lawyers, Laura Wasser and Erica Lubans stated: "Armie returned to Los Angeles this past July, with a promise from Elizabeth that she and the children would follow shortly thereafter. To date, however, Elizabeth and the children remain in the Cayman Islands and Armie has not seen the children in several months now."



They went on: "Armie sincerely hopes, however, that Elizabeth is not trying to limit his contact with their children, and that her recent decision to keep the children in the Cayman Islands away from their father is a well-intentioned though misguided effort to navigate the current pandemic."



Hammer added: "When I asked Elizabeth when she was coming home, she first told me that the airports were closed. Then I was informed through her attorneys that flights were merely limited but that she and our children would be back in Los Angeles on the first flight in October."



He lamented: It is now several weeks into October and they have not returned... I have not seen our children since July and I miss them deeply."