Emma Thompson teaming up with soccer star to help hungry school kids

Emma Thompson has teamed up with campaigning soccer star Marcus Rashford to call on Britain's government to do more to stop less fortunate kids going hungry.



The Manchester United and England star successfully forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson into a U-turn over the summer, over whether the government would continue funding poorer kids' free school meals while they were at home due to the Covid-19 lockdown.



The 22-year-old has now launched a petition calling on the government to expand their free school meals programme, a move which Emma, an ambassador for the Right2Food campaign, backed on U.K. TV show Good Morning Britain on Thursday.



Speaking about her work with Marcus and the "heartbreaking" stories they have heard, the Love Actually star said: "I met a young mother in Manchester with Marcus, who was so unbelievably heroic, she had three kids, had lost her job through the pandemic and didn't know where to turn."



She went on: "Finally, a food bank helped her out but it's also very difficult in these circumstances (to find out) what help to access because it's quite complicated."



Emma explained: "What we're praying for now and what Marcus has kicked off is a petition that is going to ask every member of the public who cares about the children holding their tummies to stop the rumbling to sign it."



Marcus and Emma want the government to extend free school meals to every child from a household receiving Universal Credit or similar benefits, meals to be provided during holidays, and for an increase in the value of vouchers offering free milk and healthy food to pregnant mothers and families with young children.



However, on Thursday, a spokesperson for Johnson infuriated the sports star by rejecting the call for holiday meals.



Marcus responded by tweeting: "Merry Christmas kids...It's also not for food banks to feed millions of British children but here we are. 250% increase in food poverty and rising...This is not going away anytime soon and neither am I."