Timothee Chalamet experienced 'dark energy' at Oscars bash as he reflects on snubs

Timothee Chalamet has opened up on the "dark energy" he experienced after being snubbed by Academy officials at the Oscars.



Back in 2018, the star was one of the favourites to take home the Best Actor gong for his performance in Call Me by Your Name, but on the night the prize instead went to Gary Oldman for his performance as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.



The following year, another Academy Awards campaign saw the 24-year-old snubbed again, with his acclaimed performance in Beautiful Boy failing to score a nod - despite his nominations at the Golden Globes, as well as the Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA, and Critics' Choice Awards, among others.



Speaking to GQ U.S. magazine, Timothee reflected on the repeated losses, admitting: "I really don't know how to talk about this stuff, man, because my experience of it is at the centre of it."



He explained: "There's just some dark energy at these things, and this time around I felt like I could see it," he added, suggesting those behind the prizegiving didn't regard him as being worthy.



However, Timothee insisted he's not dwelling on the past and, instead, offers that the rejection has instead compelled him to look to the future more openly than before.



"I'm not gonna be bashing my head against a wall trying to prove that I'm an actor," he said, reflecting that he didn't have to establish his talents after bagging an immediate Oscar nomination for his debut, Call Me By Your Name.