Pedro Pascal shocked when Patty Jenkins offered him Wonder Woman 1984 role

Pedro Pascal has described his amazement when he was offered a part in Wonder Woman 1984.



Pascal stars as the villainous Max Lord in the new superhero movie, alongside Gal Gadot, who reprises her role from Wonder Woman as the titular character.



While he was offered the part by director Patty Jenkins, whom he had met while shooting a TV pilot in 2015, Pascal said he was in a state of disbelief that she remembered him.



“It was a f***ing offer,” Pascal told Variety in an interview.



“I wasn’t really grasping that Patty wanted to talk to me about a part that I was going to play, not a part that I needed to get. I wasn’t able to totally accept that,” he marvelled.



To master his part in the film, Pascal took a creative approach, fashioning his script into a scrapbook complete with images of Max Lord taken from DC comics.



Turning the script into a living artwork helped him, he shared: "This was just a practical way of, like, instead of going home tired and putting Netflix on, (I would) actually deal with this physical thing, doodle and think about it and run it.”



Elsewhere in the interview, Jenkins revealed she had total faith in Pascal's performance.



"I didn't need him to prove anything for me," she remarked, adding: "I just loved the idea of him, and I thought he would be kind of unexpected, because he doesn't scream 'villain'."



Wonder Woman 1984 is set to be released on Christmas Day.