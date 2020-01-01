NEWS Aaron Tveit makes history with the 2020 Tony Awards nominations Newsdesk Share with :





Broadway star Aaron Tveit has made history by becoming the only nominee for the Best Actor in a Musical prize at the upcoming Tony Awards.



The 2020 Tony Award nominations were announced on Thursday morning and the shortlist surprised many, as for the first time in the show's history, the acting categories have never had just one nominee.



However, although it means Tveit will almost certainly win the award by default for his work in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, he will still need to secure 60 per cent of the votes to win.



According to the official rules, "If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that if there is only one nominee in a category listed, such category shall be submitted to the Tony Voters which may, by the affirmative vote of 60 percent of the total ballots cast, grant an Award in that category."



New York theatres have been closed since March and that has had a great impact on this year's awards - only 18 productions were eligible for consideration, almost half as many as last year.



Moulin Rouge! The Musical is also up for Best Musical, alongside Jagged Little Pill and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, while Slave Play, Sea Wall/A Life, Grand Horizons, The Inheritance, and The Sound Inside will compete for the Best Play honour.



The Alanis Morrissette musical Jagged Little Pill leads all nominations with 15, closely followed by Moulin Rouge! The Musical with 14, and Slave Play and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical with 12.



A date for the awards has not yet been confirmed, but insiders expect the ceremony to take place in December.



The main list of nominees is as follows:



Best Play:

Grand Horizons

The Inheritance

Sea Wall/A Life

Slave Play

The Sound Inside



Best Musical:

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical



Best Revival of a Play:

Betrayal

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

A Soldier's Play



Best Book of a Musical:

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical



Best Original Score:

A Christmas Carol

The Inheritance

The Rose Tattoo

Slave Play

The Sound Inside



Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:

Ian Barford, Linda Vista

Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play



Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play

Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside



Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical



Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical



Best Direction of a Play:

David Cromer, The Sound Inside

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Kenny Leon, A Soldier's Play

Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal

Robert O'Hara, Slave Play



Best Direction of a Musical:

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical