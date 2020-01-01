NEWS Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira's Americanah series axed Newsdesk Share with :





Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira's Americanah series has become the latest victim of the Covid-19 shutdown.



The limited series, an adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's novel, was announced last year, with Nyong'o set to star in and produce her longtime passion project, with her Black Panther castmate on board as writer and showrunner.



However, due to the delayed start dates related to the coronavirus pandemic, Nyong'o has been forced to abandon the project due to a scheduling conflict. She had been linked to the project since 2014.



According to Variety, the show received a 10-episode straight-to-series order at HBO Max last year. Gurira had written the pilot and the show had been cast and was ready to begin shooting when the coronavirus pandemic shutdown all production in March. The delays caused by the shutdown caused an issue with the schedules of the cast, which also included Uzo Aduba and Corey Hawkins.



The HBO Max show is the latest project to be axed due to the global health crisis - shows like GLOW and On Becoming a God in Central Florida have also been scrapped due to scheduling and ongoing health and safety issues.