Matt Damon and Ben Affleck teaming up for lunch fundraiser

Best friends Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are offering one lucky fan the chance to have lunch with them as part of a new fundraising initiative.



The movie stars, who recently reunited for director Ridley Scott's historical epic The Last Duel, have launched their new campaign on Omaze.com with a video in which Affleck urges Damon to "spice up" the lunch invitation to make it sound more appealing.



The winner, who will picked at random from the sweepstake, will be flown to Los Angeles and put up at a top hotel before dining out with the Good Will Hunting stars.



To get in on the action, fans must donate at least $10 (£7.70) to the cause between now and 16 December. All proceeds will be split between Affleck's The Eastern Congo Initiative and Damon's charity Water.org.



Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Affleck wrote: "Matt and I have joined forces with @omaze to offer you the chance to come and hang out with us in Hollywood (once it’s safe to travel) and help @easterncongo & @water provide resources and support to communities in need.



"Over 10 years ago, Whitney Williams and I founded the @easterncongo Initiative to help support people in the region. After enduring a generation of armed conflict (and the recent struggles that the entire world has faced during this global pandemic), the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s brilliance, creativity and determination shows the rest of us what's possible."