Barbara Broccoli confirms Daniel Craig's Bond replacement hasn't been found yet

Producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed that the search for Daniel Craig's James Bond replacement hasn't begun yet.

The 52-year-old makes his final appearance as 007 in the upcoming No Time To Die, which was due to be released in April, but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After being scheduled to hit cinemas next month, bosses at MGM decided to push the release until April 2021 due to a spike in cases in the U.K. and cinemas still being shuttered in big U.S. cities such as New York and Los Angeles.

Speculation was rife that Craig's replacement had already been found, with Tom Hardy rumoured to be taking over the role of the suave super spy, beating off the likes of Henry Cavill, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Tom Hiddleston.

However, Broccoli has dismissed the rumours and insisted that they haven't found anyone to fill Craig's shoes because they haven't even started looking yet.

"I always say: you can only be in love with one person at a time. Once the film's come out, then some time will pass, and then we'll have to get on to the business of the future. But for now, we just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel," she told Total Film magazine.

She assured fans that the next Bond would not be a copycat of Craig, and instead, the character would be "reimagined" for the next person.

"It will have to be reimagined, in the way each actor has reimagined the role," Broccoli explained. "That's what is so exciting and fun about this franchise; the character evolves. Eventually, when we have to think about it, we'll find the right person."

No Time To Die is set to hit cinemas on 2 April 2021.