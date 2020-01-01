NEWS George Clooney to direct John Grisham’s baseball novel Calico Joe Newsdesk Share with :





George Clooney is set to direct the big-screen adaptation of John Grisham’s baseball novel Calico Joe.



The 59-year-old star is also producing the drama, which is set in the world of Major League Baseball, alongside his Smokehouse Pictures partner Grant Heslov.



The duo is also teaming up with Bob Dylan's Grey Water Park Productions to produce the film.



“John has written a beautiful story and the chance to collaborate with Bob to bring it to the screen is just fantastic,” Clooney and Heslov said in a joint statement.



Calico Joe, released in 2012, is about a baseball pitch thrown during a game in the 1970s that ends the career of a fictional promising young player. The story was inspired by the real-life tragedy of baseball player Ray Chapman, who was killed by a pitch in 1920, as well as Grisham’s own personal experience playing baseball as a teenager.



“George and Grant see in this book what I see in it – a powerful story that will resonate with young and old alike. People in all walks of life will be able relate to it,” singer-songwriter Dylan said as news of the project was announced.



Ara Keshishian and Petr Jakl, from ZQ Entertainment, are financing the development of the script, and said they are looking forward to working with the likes of Clooney and iconic musician Dylan on the upcoming project.



“The calibre of talent involved, and quality of John Grisham’s amazing book is the exact type of content we are looking to develop and produce. Smokehouse’s track record speaks for itself and we look forward to working with them and the legendary Bob Dylan to bring this story to life,” they said in a joint statement.